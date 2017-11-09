Judge adds decades to child-sex offender’s sentence after court outbursts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man convicted of sexually abusing three young children had 75 years added to his maximum term after he acted out in court.

Lafayette Richardson, 22, was resentenced last week in Dauphin County Court to 40-80 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation.

Richardson originally pleaded no contest in December 2013 to charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and rape. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half to five years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Richardson failed to comply with his probationary conditions after his release from prison and was in court for a revocation of probation hearing.

The district attorney’s office said as Richardson’s case was called to court, he declared that Judge Scott Evans did not have authority or jurisdiction over him then repeatedly disrupted the hearing. Probation officers restrained Richardson when he began to aggressively approach the judge, and he eventually was removed from the courtroom.

Richardson wasn’t in the courtroom when Evans revoked his probation and resentenced him.

