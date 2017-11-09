Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opens Friday

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Hersheypark

Hersheypark’s annual Christmas Candylane opens Friday through January 1. The season will include 45 rides, including six roller coasters and the Triple Tower. Rides will only be open weather permitting. You can check the Hersheypark app to see the status of a ride on any given day.

It’s estimated that 4 million lights will adorn the park.  Children can also meet Santa and his reindeer and enjoy seasonal treats.

To learn more, watch Janel Knight’s live reports from Hersheypark by clicking on the videos above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s