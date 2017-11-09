Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opens Friday

Hersheypark’s annual Christmas Candylane opens Friday through January 1. The season will include 45 rides, including six roller coasters and the Triple Tower. Rides will only be open weather permitting. You can check the Hersheypark app to see the status of a ride on any given day.

It’s estimated that 4 million lights will adorn the park. Children can also meet Santa and his reindeer and enjoy seasonal treats.

