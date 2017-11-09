Harrisburg’s North Third Street improvement project to begin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The North Third Street improvement project is set to begin Thursday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Several sections of North Third Street will be re-paved from Chestnut Street north to State Street, Forster Street north to Muench Street, and Maclay Street north to Seneca Street.

The project will also include ramps for the disabled, traffic signal improvements, and new trees.

The city warned in a press release that some people driving and parking in the construction zone may experience some inconvenience. “No parking” signs will be posted about 24 hours in advance to the start of work.

The $5.5 million project is expected to be completed next October. The city is sharing the cost with Capital Region Water.

Thursday’s ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the corner of Third and Sayford Streets.