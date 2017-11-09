City of Harrisburg considers hiring a lobbyist as deadline to exit recovery plan looms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is suggesting that city council approve the hiring of a lobbyist to help the city as it moves forward.

“We must be out of Act 47 by the end of 2018,” said Papenfuse. “We need someone who will fight for our interests, so we don’t miss the mark.”

Papenfuse says the city went through a transparent process to identify a firm who will represent the city.

Maverick Strategies is a Harrisburg-based firm. Ray Zaborney said that they will work hard to make sure Harrisburg is on the radar.

“We plan to tell Harrisburg’s story,” said Zaborney. “It was a story that made national headlines, and we will let lawmakers know that the city will remain on the right track.”

If approved, Harrisburg will enter into a one year contract with Maverick Strategies and pay $5,000 per month.

Council may vote on the proposal next week. If not, members say they plan on having a vote in the near future.

