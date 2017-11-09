CAT cuts 9 routes Thursday after driver shortage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A shortage of drivers forced Capital Area Transit to cancel trips for the second day in a row Thursday.

CAT spokesman Robert Philbin said nine trips were canceled in the morning. He said the cuts affected about 10 percent of the morning peak ridership, inconveniencing close to 1,000 commuters.

Paratransit service and warehouse service to Cumberland County were not affected.

CAT cut 11 trips Wednesday morning because it didn’t have enough bus drivers.

CAT riders should go to findmycatbus.com to make sure their route is running.

