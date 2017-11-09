CAT: Bus drivers protesting new policy changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A shortage of bus drivers forced Capital Area Transit to cancel trips for two days in a row.

About 1,500 passengers total were stranded when 11 routes were canceled Wednesday and nine were cut Thursday.

CAT says drivers are rebelling against new policies.

“I’m going to say they’re really unhappy with the way we have come in and started managing this property the way it should be,” CAT president Tom Reynolds said.

CAT says drivers are not signing up for overtime shifts, which are used to fill driver shortages.

“People like to make money, we have that opportunity there, but when they don’t and it goes from 10 people on a list down to zero, then that becomes a problem for us in order to fill the service we need to have out there,” Reynolds said.

CAT plans to fight back, saying it is considering an unfair labor lawsuit. The mass transit company would not go into detail about the policy changes, saying it is related to personnel matters.

CAT is also in the process of hiring more drivers.

“That process is a lot slower because we are hiring operators, but they need to go through training to make sure they’re safe and they know what they’re doing,” Reynolds said. “There is a little bit of lag time.”

CAT does not know how long the cancellations will last.

Riders should go to findmycatbus.com to make sure their route is running.

