Camp Hill Borough Council addresses alcohol-related crash investigation involving police chief

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Camp Hill Borough Council briefly addressed the state police alcohol-related crash investigation against the community’s police chief.

State Police said Chief Doug Hockenberry hit a tree and a mail box Sunday, November 5 on Lambs Gap Road near Marysville, Perry County. Troopers said alcohol was a factor.

Council members said at a meeting Wednesday night that Hockenberry is using previously accumulated paid leave during the investigation. They also said that they are reviewing the matter but aren’t saying much more because it is a personnel issue.

Hockenberry is not facing any charges yet.