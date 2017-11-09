California man gets 22 years for sexual conduct with local teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A California man will spend nearly 22 years behind bars for traveling to central Pennsylvania for sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

Stephen Chang, 29, of Los Angeles, was sentenced in federal court this week to 262 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Chang used Facebook to begin communicating with the girl in August 2014, when she was 13 years old. During the conversations, he persuaded the girl to produce and send sexually exploitative images.

Chang also traveled from Los Angeles to Elizabethtown for sexual conduct with the girl in December 2014 and October 2015.

Authorities became aware of the Facebook conversations, and when Chang flew to Pennsylvania to be with the girl a third time in March 2016, he was arrested at Harrisburg International Airport.

Prosecutors said he also engaged in sexual conduct with a second victim in Bakersfield, California.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.