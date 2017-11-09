Biglerville man arrested after investigation into child sexual abuse

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have charged an Adams County man with sex crimes involving a child.

Ethan Thomas, 21, of Biglerville, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse that occurred between September of 2015 and September of 2017.

Thomas was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of explicit materials and related counts.

According to court documents, Thomas posted $5,000 set bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Nov. 22.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.