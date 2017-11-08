Upper Allen police search for suspect in attempted home burglaries

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police used a helicopter to search an Upper Allen Township neighborhood Wednesday after a pair of attempted home burglaries.

A woman in the 800 block of Flintlock Ridge Road reported that a man knocked on her door then tried to force his way inside just before 10 a.m.

Police believe the same man broke windows at another home in the area and attempted a burglary there as well.

A Silver Spring Township police K9 and a state police helicopter took part in a search for the man but he was not found.

He was described as being in his 20’s, about six feet tall, with a thin build and short facial hair. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark colored pants, and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can be phoned or texted to 717-850-UAPD (8273).

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.