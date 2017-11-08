Theatre Harrisburg: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

By Published:

Theatre Harrisburg has been Harrisburg’s community theatre since 1926. We produce top-notch community theatre at an affordable price, Theatre Harrisburg is a local nonprofit that welcomes all volunteers, patrons and donors to join them “where community takes center stage.” Our next production, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is a hilarious show that won the Tony for Best Musical in 1963!

Check it out at the Whitaker Center, November 3-19, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Learn more online: www.theatreharrisburg.com.

