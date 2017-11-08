Suspect identified in shooting of Pennsylvania state trooper

Associated Press Published:
Emergency personal respond to a Pennsylvania State Police corporal being shot during a traffic stop Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, Pa., prompting a massive pursuit south to Easton Hospital where police said they apprehended a suspect in the shooting. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call via AP)

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. (AP) – Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, is facing charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Clary engaged in a “knock-down, drag-out fight” with troopers after a routine traffic stop in Plainfield Township Tuesday morning. At one point, Clary managed to get free, grab his gun and fire at the troopers.

Both troopers returned fire, and Clary was struck multiple times. One trooper was hospitalized in “extremely critical” but stable condition after he was shot at least three times.

State police Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio says he’s “very hopeful” the trooper will survive.

Clary is being treated at a hospital for his injures. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

