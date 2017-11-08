Sunshine today, tomorrow brings a tricky forecast, blustery for Friday

After yesterday’s wintry mix across the region, today will offer more sunshine and a chance to dry out. It will start out on the chilly side though, so watch out for patchy spots of black ice early today with some local spots dipping below freezing this morning. Clouds might linger, especially south and east of Harrisburg, but for the most part the sun should be out today with highs rebounding back to near 50 degrees. Tonight will stay mostly clear and it will be chilly once again with lows dipping into the lower 30s. Tomorrow’s forecast has gotten tricky thanks to a coastal low pressure system. Many models keep that storm off the coast leading to another sunny day tomorrow with highs in the 50s. However, some of the latest high resolution data indicates the storm has moved inland a bit drawing clouds and moisture into our region. Thursday looks like it could be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers with high temperatures staying in the upper 40s. Let’s err on the side of caution and say this storm will have an impact on us tomorrow. If things change, and the forecast goes back to sunny, then great! We will be following the latest trends throughout the day ahead so stay tuned!

An arctic front will barrel into the Commonwealth Thursday night with snow squalls over the mountains and colder air and winds to follow. Friday will be blustery and sunny with highs only around 40 degrees. The wind chill will make it feel much colder! Following the front, Friday night will be the coldest night of the season so far, as temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s, which will be our first hard freeze of this season for many as well. Just a heads up if you have any potted plants you wish to protect. Saturday will be dry and chilly for Veterans Day parades, with Sunday bringing increasing clouds ahead of the next chance of showers by Monday. November has been an active month so far and that looks to continue!