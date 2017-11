STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers ticketed for street cleaning violations in Steelton this week won’t have to pay the fine.

Steelton police Chief Anthony Minium said all tickets issued since Monday will be voided.

Minium said the street sweeper route was to run from April to Nov. 10, but there was some “miscommunication” and Nov. 2 was posted as the ending date on certain borough websites.

The borough will reimburse people who already paid their tickets.