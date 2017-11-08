Shelter residents: Harrisburg election raffle promised pay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Six men staying at the Bethesda Mission say they were not immediately paid for work they were hired to do on Election Day.

“Standing out there in the freezing cold rain for 7 hours, no food and not being paid, that’s not fair,” said Larry Jones.

The men were hired to hand out flyers promoting a raffle for money or an iPhone, if people came to the polls and voted.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge ordered the men and others to stop handing out the flyers and raffles, stating the flyers promoted a particular race. The tickets were handed out with campaign flyers for Gloria Martin-Roberts, who lost the Democratic mayoral primary to Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

“I assured him I had no idea that it was illegal, that I was promised to be paid $10 an hour, if I stood out here the whole day, like after 8, I would receive $100,” said Jones.

Jones eventually received his money, almost 24 hours after he was supposed to.

“Because of everything that was going on, I got to one place to pay one group of people at about 8:30 p.m., and I got to another place at about 9:00 p.m., but they do have a curfew restriction here, so I wasn’t able to get here in time before they were locked down,” said Kyle, who ran the raffle initiative to get people to vote.

Papenfuse told ABC27 News he was outraged when he saw people handing out the tickets and telling people to cast write-in votes for Martin-Roberts. Papenfuse says the voting initiative is illegal.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Calls to Martin-Roberts were not returned.

