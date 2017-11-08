Sen. Regan hosts roundtable opioid discussion with lawmakers

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A meeting Wednesday between top officials concerned searching for solutions to the opioid crisis in the Midstate.

Thirteen people die every day in Pennsylvania from opioid overdoses.

A roundtable with state and local lawmakers, Pennsylvania’s attorney general and the Cumberland County coroner.

Sen. Mike Regan hosted the discussion.

“Let’s try to figure out what we can do to solve this problem,” Regan said. “This is a big step in the right direction to conquer this epidemic when has taken so many lives.”

Officials said computers might be part of the solution.

Not all coroners offices in the state have computers, which the attorney general says impedes progress when trying to track data.

Lawmakers are focusing on getting every coroner in the state a computer to uniformly track the crisis and find a solution.

Lawmakers agreed treatment for addicts needs to be increased.

“We had one girl, 9 months pregnant, when she overdoses. She was saved 5 times prior. The last time, 24 hours prior to her death,” Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall said.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the crisis is a main focus for him.

