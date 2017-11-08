Scammers seeking sponsors for sports calendars, school district says

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County school district is warning about a scam targeting local businesses.

Scammers are requesting local businesses become sponsors for a pocket schedule for winter sports in the Gettysburg Area School District.

The GASD says it has not approved this communication.

According to the district, coaches or staff will typically seek monetary donations, not an outside company.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.