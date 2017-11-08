Rock slope work to affect Route 11/15 traffic in Perry County

NEW BUFFALO, Pa. (WHTM) – Work to remove loose rock from the slopes along Route 11/15 will affect traffic over the next few weeks.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be slowed or stopped periodically between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

The rock scaling project is scheduled to begin Thursday and Friday near the village of Mt. Patrick and Cherry Road in Buffalo Township.

Preliminary work on the rock slope began in April. The project includes the installation of a ground mounted shield and is expected to continue through late December.

