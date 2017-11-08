Police: Shooting, pursuit leaves 2 dead, officer wounded

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a shooting, pursuit and several exchanges of gunfire between a suspect and police officers in Pennsylvania ended with two men dead and a police officer wounded.

Police in Williamsport said officers were called to a home on a report of a shooting Tuesday night and found 33-year-old Shawn Graham dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving and followed it, but when they tried to take the driver into custody they reported that he opened fire, hitting an officer in the arm and his vehicle multiple times.

Police said the driver then drove along Route 220 to Jersey Shore and pulled into a gas station in Woodward Township, where an exchange of gunfire with officers ended after he killed himself. He was identified as 27-year-old Paul Heath.

