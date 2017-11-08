Pennsylvania voters OK property tax measure, elect judges

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, left, and Justice Sallie Mundy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania voters have approved a constitutional amendment that could eventually lead to property tax cuts and gave a Republican justice a full term on the state’s highest court.

Justice Sallie Mundy beat Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former Pittsburgh Steeler, in what was the most closely watched race in an off-year election.

Mundy’s victory gave her a full 10-year term. Two other incumbent justices were retained for another decade in up-or-down retention votes.

The constitutional amendment authorizes state lawmakers to pass a law to let local governments exempt the full value of homes from taxes, replacing what had been a 50 percent cap on cuts.

The amendment itself did not reduce any taxes, and the Legislature may struggle to find revenue to replace the property taxes that currently generate billions for schools and other purposes.

