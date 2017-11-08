Miscommunication voids some parking tickets in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A miscommunication has voided some parking tickets in the borough of Steelton.

The 2017 street sweeper route was to run from April until Nov. 10, however, Nov. 2 was posted on some borough websites as the ending date for street cleaning.

Street cleaning violation parking tickets issued between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10 will be voided, according to the Steelton Borough Police Department.

Anyone who received a ticket during that time does not need to take action.

Those who have paid for a parking ticket during that time will receive reimbursement in the mail.

