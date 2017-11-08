Investigators getting new tips in 1992 murder of teacher

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators say they’re getting new tips in the 1992 murder of a Lancaster County school teacher.

Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said they’ve received more than 60 tips since last week when investigators released images created with DNA recovered from Christy Mirack’s apartment.

He said investigators believe some of the tips are promising.

Mirack was a first-grade teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School. She was 25 years old when she was found beaten, strangled and raped in her East Lampeter Township home on Dec. 21, 1992.

The images depict what her killer may have looked like at ages 25, 45 and 55. His exact age at the time of Mirack’s murder is unknown.

The images, which cost the district attorney’s office around $4,500 to produce, have been the most significant development in the case in years.