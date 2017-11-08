Horse auction brings big bids to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of horses will be sold this week at the 79th Standardbred Horse Sales Company Auction in Harrisburg.

The show is the second-longest running annual event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, and will draw an estimated $60,000,000 in revenue.

“The yearlings this year are averaging $42,000,” said Russell Wilson, Chairman and Vice President of Standardbred Horse Sales Company, based in Hanover, York County. “You can pay as much as $400,000, or as little as $3,000.”

The sale brings international attention, with bidders visiting from across Canada and Europe.

Yearlings are sold Monday-Wednesday, with a mixed horse sale including two-year-olds happening on Thursday and Friday.

The auction runs November 6-10. A live stream of the auction is available daily beginning at 10am.