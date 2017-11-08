Game on: Parenting with video games

Kids spend a lot of time playing video games and parents spend a lot of time worrying about how much time their kids play video games. Consumer Reports says rather than constantly telling your child to put their tablet down, get in the game and use it as a way to power up communication.

Arizona State University’s Center for Games and Impact agrees, claiming well-crafted video games foster “critical skills necessary for navigating an interconnected, rapidly changing 21st Century world.”

You can ask questions like why a character does something or why certain elements of the game are important. Kids love to explain, they love to teach, and they love to feel like you respect them as an intelligent person.

And, of course, even if you are playing with your kids, you still want to monitor the amount of screen time they’re getting and make sure the content is age appropriate.

