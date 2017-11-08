Election results signify win for middle school project

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s a new day for the Manheim Township School District.

In Tuesday’s election, voters selected six Democrats for the school board.

Nikki Rivera, an incumbent, was one of them.

“I didn’t expect a sweep,” she said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to work together.”

For some people, the election was more about a controversial school project. In February, the current school board approved plans to replace the current middle school.

The $65-million project has been a split between Republicans who wanted to put the brakes on it and Democrats who want to keep it moving forward.

“With the three board members remaining on the board and the six of us now, the project will go on,” Rivera said.

Those opposed to the new school have been skeptical of the cost and what impact it would have on property taxes.

Despite those concerns, voters made it clear on what they want.

“We will continue to look at the financial means to do it,” Rivera said of the project. “What will go into the building project can hopefully reduce the price of it, too. We’re still in the planning stages and our whole group plans to be very fiscally responsible when it comes to this new building.”

It’s estimated the project could cost taxpayers an additional $100 a year.

