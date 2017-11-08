Early visit to polling place gets man arrested for DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested for DUI after police say he drove to a Susquehanna Township elementary school to vote — the day before the election.

Township police received a report of a suspicious man in the area of the Sara Lindemuth / Anna Carter Primary School, in the 1200 block of North Progress Avenue, around 3:35 p.m. Monday.

They said their investigation revealed Douglas Shuttlesworth drove to the elementary school believing it was voting day.

Shuttlesworth, 34, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said. He was arrested for DUI and released after booking, pending a summons.

