DUI driver gets prison for fatal crash in Silver Spring

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lewistown woman will serve up to six years in prison for a wrong way, drunk driving crash that took the life of a Mechanicsburg man last year.

Brenda Aumiller, 56, was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County Court. She was ordered to serve three to six years on charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI, according to court records.

She pleaded guilty in September.

Police said Aumiller was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck the wrong way on Route 114 in Silver Spring Township and collided head-on with a Saturn Ion on Aug. 5, 2016. A passenger in the Saturn, Rodney Morton, died during transport to a hospital.

The crash occurred between Technology Drive and Old Willow Mill Road, a section of Route 114 separated by a guardrail.

