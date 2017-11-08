Driver shortage forces CAT to cut routes

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit cut 11 trips Wednesday morning because it didn’t have enough bus drivers.

CAT spokesman Robert Philbin said most bus drivers showed up for work and did not participate in what management believes was an organized effort to impact service.

Philbin said the 15 percent reduction in service affected hundreds of morning commuters.

Warehouse service to Cumberland County was not affected.

CAT riders should go to findmycatbus.com to make sure their route is running.

