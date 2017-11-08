American Lung Association: Lung Force Initiative

The American Lung Association’s Lung Force initiative—nationally presented by CVS Health—is a national movement to defeat lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths among women and men.

During Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November, the American Lung Association is raising awareness about lung cancer and the new availability of lifesaving lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan – a powerful tool to diagnose lung cancer at an early stage, when it is much more likely to be curable.

