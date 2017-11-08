4,000 sign up for medical marijuana in first week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says more than 4,000 people signed up for Pennsylvania’s new medical marijuana program in its first week.

The state launched a patient and caregiver registry last week. Wolf said just over 3,800 patients and more than 200 caregivers have registered.

“The success of the patient registry one week since it was announced is another indicator of the need for this vital medication,” Wolf said in a statement.

People who want to take medical marijuana should create a patient profile in the registry, then visit an approved doctor to certify they suffer from one of 17 serious medical conditions. After that, they must return to the registry and pay for a medical marijuana ID card.

Caregivers must take the same steps and complete a criminal background check.

Pennsylvania plans to begin delivering the medication to patients in the next six months. Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

