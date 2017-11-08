2nd man charged in fentanyl-overdose death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A second man has been charged in the drug overdose death of an Elizabethtown man.

Ryan A. Wise, 23, of Columbia, was charged Monday with felony drug delivery resulting in death.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said Wise sold pure fentanyl – as heroin – to 21-year-old Tyler Bobola, who then sold the drug to a 22-year-old man who died after using it in August.

Bobola was charged in September.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin. The synthetic opioid is sometimes mixed with heroin to make it more potent.

The district attorney’s office said text messages revealed Bobola, having already bought from Wise, requested more of the same heroin, texting it “was bang,” meaning it provided a potent high.

Wise is at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.