York County reports ‘technical oversight’ with voting machines

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County says a “technical oversight” with election machines allowed people to vote more than once for certain candidates in Tuesday’s election.

The county said the issue impacted candidates who appear twice in a single race where more than one candidate is elected.

The county’s Elections and Voter Registration department discovered the problem late Monday afternoon and determined it was too late to reprogram machines already sent to 159 election districts.

Notices were posted at all polling places, reminding voters they may vote only once for cross-filed candidates in the same race.

The county is working with the voting machine vendor on how to verify votes in potentially impacted races.

