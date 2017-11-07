York County reports ‘technical oversight’ with voting machines

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County says a “technical oversight” with election machines allowed people to vote more than once for certain candidates in Tuesday’s election.

The county said the issue impacted candidates who appear twice in a single race where more than one candidate is elected.

The county’s Elections and Voter Registration department discovered the problem late Monday afternoon and determined it was too late to reprogram machines already sent to 159 election districts.

Notices were posted at all polling places, reminding voters they may vote only once for cross-filed candidates in the same race.

The county is working with the voting machine vendor on how to verify votes in potentially impacted races.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s