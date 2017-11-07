Wintry weather has made it to the Midstate

It has been a wild and changing afternoon of weather across the Midstate. First light rain came through and then temperatures began to drop as more precipitation moved in from west to east. As a result we have been seeing more snow reports coming in and temperatures are sitting in the middle 30s. A lot of us are seeing a very cold, steady rainfall. However, the grassy areas and cold surfaces are getting a coating to 2 inches of snow. Be careful tonight hitting the roads on the way home from work, but for the most part the road temperatures are above freezing. The wintry mix will taper off from west to east by 7 to 10 PM. Then it gets colder overnight with lows just above the freezing mark.

Tomorrow will be dry, but clouds could be slow to clear, leading to another chilly afternoon with highs in the 40s. The sun should return in full for Thursday as highs rebound back into the 50s. Then the coldest air of the season (so far) arrives for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Cold, Canadian air sinks southward Thursday night and we should prepare for a blustery Friday with winds between 10-20 mph and highs stuck in the low 40s! There may even be some snow squalls Thursday night, which would come with the Arctic cold front. We will keep monitoring that aspect of the forecast.

Following the front, Friday night will be the coldest night of the season so far as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s, which will be our first hard freeze of this season for many. Just a heads up if you have any potted plants you wish to protect. Saturday will be dry, but we expect more showers and cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned. November continues to be active and all over the place with our weather!