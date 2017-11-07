Wet leaves on the road as dangerous as ice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The autumn leaves can be a beautiful sight for Pennsylvania residents. But, it can also be a major hazard for drivers.

PennDOT warning drivers that wet leaves on the roadway can be just as slippery as ice.

Leaves can also cover traffic lines and other pavement markings, leaving drivers without a clear view of the road.

Drivers are asked to slow down, particularly in residential areas. If you’re in an area with wet leaves on the road, you should increase the distance between you and the car in front of you. If you’re being tailgated, let that driver pass.

Drivers should also make sure to have enough tread on their tires to deal with any potential road conditions.

“You see leaves and it doesn’t connect in your mind that those leaves are probably wet. And, so again, there’s no traction. There’s nothing for your tires to grip onto,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler. “So, when you hit the brakes because something ran out in front of you, or there’s suddenly vehicles stopped in front of you, you’ve got nothing for your car to stop on. So, you’re more likely to slide.”

If you are involved in a collision, you should immediately contact police, as well as your insurance agency.