Trooper Minute: Avoiding Deer Crashes

We’ve probably all been there: driving down a dark road when out of the corner of your eye, a lone deer darts out from the tree line, coming within inches of the front of your vehicle. As startling as that can be, many people are injured or even killed in deer strikes each year.

Here are some tips to make these crashes less likely.

The fall and early winter months have the highest rates of crashes involving deer, so be especially cautious during this time. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, so do your best to stay alert during these hours.

Make a habit to scan not only the road ahead but also the area on the sides of the road. If there is no traffic ahead of you or approaching, use your high beams to better spot the animals. If you do spot one, it’s best to assume there are more than one.

If you do strike a deer, it’s best not to swerve. If you’re traveling at a higher speed, swerving increases your chances of overturning. Be aware of areas in which deer are more prone to be and reduce your speed while traveling through.

The good news is that, according to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, deer strikes are not considered at-fault crashes, so your rates can’t go up.