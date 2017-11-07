Teens charged with armed robbery in Columbia

Published:

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two 15-year-old boys are accused of robbing two people at gunpoint Monday night.

Columbia police said the teens followed the victims, an adult and a juvenile, from a convenience store on Chestnut Street.

One of the teens pointed a gun at the victims and the other punched one of the victims in the face. They took a wallet with cash and groceries, police said.

A patrol officer found the teens in the 400 block of Cherry Street and took them into custody. Both were charged with robbery and simple assault then committed to Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

