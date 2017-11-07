Target to offer shoppers a breather after Thanksgiving

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target says it will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight local time. Target again will offer Black Friday deals on Target.com on the morning of Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Target is offering shoppers a breather after holiday shopping on Thanksgiving.

The Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight local time.

That’s different from last year, when it kept stores open through the night.

Target again will offer Black Friday deals at Target.com on the morning of Thanksgiving. In a lead-up to the holiday, it will dangle select deals starting Monday, as it has for the past four years.

