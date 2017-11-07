Shippensburg man shot by police gets prison for fleeing in patrol SUV

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg man shot and wounded by police as he took off in an officer’s patrol vehicle last year will serve up to seven years and nine months in prison.

Jeremiah L. Metcalf, 38, was ordered to serve 18 to 84 months in prison for a felony conviction of fleeing and eluding and a misdemeanor conviction of reckless endangerment, according to court records.

The sentencing Tuesday in Cumberland County Court also calls for Metcalfe to serve an additional 211 days confinement for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, followed by another 60 days for driving with a suspended license.

He was found guilty of the charges in September.

Metcalf on Dec. 9 was parked on private property and the officer asked him to step out of his car. Police said Metcalfe jumped into the patrol SUV and drove directly toward the officer, who fired three shots.

Metcalf then fled over a mile to Southampton Township, Franklin County.

He was acquitted of two felony counts of aggravated assault.

The district attorney’s office has said the officer was justified in using force.

