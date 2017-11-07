Service dog helps student with autism pursue dream of college education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Collin Butler is a freshman at Harrisburg University.

He is a student with autism and, like most young college students, he feels the pressure of classes and exams.

Butler is escorted to class daily by Galaxy, a 2-year-old service dog that was trained by Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Butler says that Galaxy helps him when he is feeling stressed.

“I tend to rock when I start to feel it,” Butler said. “She will come over and give me a nudge, to make we aware of it.”

Butler says that students in his class took to Galaxy immediately.

“They will pet her before class begins,” Butler said, “but once class is underway, Galaxy sits quietly and the students focus on the lesson.”

Butler says he and Galaxy have been together for about a month after a few weeks of training together. He is looking forward to her being a big part of his future, especially when he lands his first full-time job out of college.

