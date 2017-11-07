Program helps low-income Pennsylvanians with heating bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Applications are now being accepted for Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program, known as LIHEAP, provides assistance for home heating bills to keep low-income Pennsylvanians warm during the winter months.

Assistance is available for both homeowners and renters.

In order to be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, your annual household income must be 150 percent or less of the federal poverty level.

“LIHEAP provides benefits that range anywhere from $200 up to a thousand dollars, depending on several factors, including your income, the number of household members you have, what source of heating you’re using,” said Director for the Bureau of Policy at the Department of Human Services, Cathy Buhrig. “And a thousand dollars for a low-income household can really mean the difference between having heat through the winter months or not having heat.”

Last winter, 348,672 households across Pennsylvania received $116,494,464 in LIHEAP benefits.

Online applications can be completed at www.compass.state.pa.us.

Paper applications are also available through local county assistance offices.

