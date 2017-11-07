Police seek tips on escapee’s whereabouts

Published:
Darrell Klawitter II (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Hummelstown man they’ve charged with escape.

Darrell Klawitter II, 26, cut off his GPS monitoring device on Oct. 11 and has been on the run since then, Dauphin County detectives said.

Klawitter was wearing the device because of previous convictions for simple assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Tipsters can call 800-262-3080 and remain anonymous.

