Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot during a traffic stop.

State police say the trooper was shot Tuesday on state Route 33 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.

The trooper’s condition is unknown.

Police did not immediately release additional information about the shooting.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.