Pennsylvania releases elk harvest results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hunters took home 104 elk during the one-week that ended Friday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The success rate was 89 percent, and for those licensed to hunt bull elk, the success rate was 100 percent.

Ten bulls each were estimated to weigh 700 pounds or more, and three were over 800 pounds. The heaviest bull taken in this year’s hunt was estimated at 833 pounds and sported an 8-by-7 rack.

An 832-pounder with an 8-by-9 rack had the highest green score at 431 6/8 inches, according to Boone & Crockett big-game scoring standards.

Nine of the 79 cows taken weighed over 500 pounds.