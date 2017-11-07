Pennsylvania releases elk harvest results

By Published:
FILE - This bull elk was photographed in September 2015 by the Pennsylvania Game Commission's live camera in Elk County. (Credit: Pennsylvania Game Commission)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hunters took home 104 elk during the one-week that ended Friday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The success rate was 89 percent, and for those licensed to hunt bull elk, the success rate was 100 percent.

Ten bulls each were estimated to weigh 700 pounds or more, and three were over 800 pounds. The heaviest bull taken in this year’s hunt was estimated at 833 pounds and sported an 8-by-7 rack.

An 832-pounder with an 8-by-9 rack had the highest green score at 431 6/8 inches, according to Boone & Crockett big-game scoring standards.

Nine of the 79 cows taken weighed over 500 pounds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s