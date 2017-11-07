Pennsylvania doctors prepare for state’s medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Theresa Burick is one of nearly 100 physicians approved to write recommendations so patients can take part in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

Burick completed a training program that she says gave her a stronger understanding of the process.

“That course allowed us to understand the medical and legal aspects of medical marijuana,” Burick said. “We learned about the physiology and we learned about all the medical aspects that impact patients.”

Burick says a lot of her patients have been asking questions about the program.

“Some have asked if they are a good candidate,” she said. “They ask how it would make them feel and if it would be helpful.”

Any certified physician can write a letter of recommendation. The patient will have to fill out an application to receive a medical marijuana card from the state, which is valid for one year.

Approved patients will then pick up their medical marijuana from a dispensary and a pharmacist will administer the dosage.

“We should work closely with the patient and pharmacist,” Burick said. “We need to closely monitor the patient’s response to the medication and stay in contact with the pharmacist to make sure the patient is getting the best result.”

