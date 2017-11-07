Penn State says it punished 7 in Penn State frat death

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Beta Theta Pi fraternity members are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State says it has meted out discipline in connection with the death of a fraternity pledge after a night of drinking and hazing.

Penn State said Tuesday it punished seven students found to be in violation of the university’s student code of conduct. It says penalties ranged from probation to expulsion, but it didn’t give a breakdown.

The university says another 19 students withdrew before completing the disciplinary process and must complete it before returning.

Eighteen students were initially charged in the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. A judge threw out some of the original charges.

Piazza died of a fractured skull, damaged spleen and other injuries after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a Beta Theta Pi pledge ceremony.

