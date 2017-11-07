Mundy, GOP incumbent, keeps Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican justice is keeping her seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court, earning a 10-term after being appointed last year.

Justice Sallie Mundy held off Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff on Tuesday in what was the most closely watched race in the off-year election. Woodruff is a former Pittsburgh Steeler.

The result means the court’s partisan balance remains five Democrats and two Republicans. Two other justices won up-or-down retention contests.

Voters are also giving their approval to a constitutional amendment that could eventually lead to property tax cuts.

Three hours after the polls closed, results were too close to call in contested judicial races for state Superior and Commonwealth courts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s