Mundy, GOP incumbent, keeps Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican justice is keeping her seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court, earning a 10-term after being appointed last year.

Justice Sallie Mundy held off Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff on Tuesday in what was the most closely watched race in the off-year election. Woodruff is a former Pittsburgh Steeler.

The result means the court’s partisan balance remains five Democrats and two Republicans. Two other justices won up-or-down retention contests.

Voters are also giving their approval to a constitutional amendment that could eventually lead to property tax cuts.

Three hours after the polls closed, results were too close to call in contested judicial races for state Superior and Commonwealth courts.