Man sought for armed robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to solve an armed robbery.

City police released a surveillance photo of their suspect. He’s accused of robbing a man in the 1500 block of Reily Road.

The victim told investigators he was working on a vehicle in a garage when the unknown man walked in around 3 a.m. Saturday and demanded his money. He said he handed over $100, keys, credit cards, and a watch and the robber then fired a single gunshot that struck the garage door.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a black and grey vest, black or gray sweatpants, and black and white “Jordan” sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-6516.

