Lancaster inmate sought for escape from work release

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who escaped from work release at the Lancaster County Prison.

James B. Wheeler, 34, walked away from his work on Monday and did not return, Lancaster police said.

Wheeler was in the prison for a probation violation stemming from his prior conviction for simple assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.

