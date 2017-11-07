Lancaster inmate sought for escape from work release

By Published:
James Wheeler (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who escaped from work release at the Lancaster County Prison.

James B. Wheeler, 34, walked away from his work on Monday and did not return, Lancaster police said.

Wheeler was in the prison for a probation violation stemming from his prior conviction for simple assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s