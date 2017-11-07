Judge shuts down raffle tied to Harrisburg mayor’s race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County judge ordered sheriff’s deputies to seize raffle tickets that offered people a chance to win money or an iPhoneX for voting in the Harrisburg mayor’s race.

Judge Scott Evans ordered the emergency injunction Tuesday afternoon after the raffle tickets were handed out at polling places across the city.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse told ABC27 News he was outraged when he saw people handing out the tickets and telling people to cast write-in votes for Gloria Martin-Roberts.

The tickets were handed out with campaign flyers for Martin-Roberts, who lost the Democratic mayoral primary to Papenfuse.

Papenfuse says the voting initiative is illegal.

“It’s not the right way to get people to vote,” he said. “You get people to come to the polls by advocating for issues you believe in and encouraging people to understand that their voices are heard. When you start offering money to certain people, you’re basically saying some voices matter more than others, and that is wrong.”

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office is investigating.

Calls to Martin-Roberts were not been returned.

