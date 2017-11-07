Judge: Man who crashed car to kill girlfriend can’t withdraw plea

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in a deliberate car crash can’t back his guilty plea, a Lancaster County judge has ruled.

Benjamin Klinger, 24, pleaded guilty in 2014 to third-degree murder for the 2012 killing of Samantha Heller, in exchange for a 28-to-56-year prison sentence.

Heller was Klinger’s passenger when he drove his car at more than 100 mph into a guardrail on Route 283 in Rapho Township. Klinger then suffocated her on the roadside.

Klinger asked to withdraw his plea and go to trial, arguing his attorney gave him bad advice. At a hearing last year, his former attorney testified it was Klinger’s decision to plead guilty.

Judge Margaret Miller, in denying the request, wrote there is no merit to Klinger’s claim.

“While the harsh reality of (Klinger’s) lengthy sentence may have finally set in, such reality fails to negate the fact that on August 29, 2014, (Klinger) stood before this court, fully versed in the facts of his case and the charges against him, and entered a knowing and voluntary plea of guilty,” Miller wrote.

“(Klinger’s) current displeasure with his sentence, or hindsight regret of his decisions, cannot change this.”

